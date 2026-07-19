Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $226.19 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,279 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Rockwell Automation worth $226,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,206,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 114,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,943,844,000 after purchasing an additional 202,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,501 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,921,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,136,801,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,104,985 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,986,000 after buying an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $461.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.67. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.44 and a 12-month high of $497.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $469.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.73, for a total transaction of $246,251.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,237,525.72. The trade was a 16.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. This trade represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $4,189,886. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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