Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.60 Billion Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,082,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 670,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.64% of Netflix worth $2,603,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NFLX opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.29.

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More Netflix News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $37,955,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $366,932.20. This represents a 99.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock worth $80,141,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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