Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.48 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,623 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Autoliv worth $59,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Autoliv by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,989 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Autoliv by 10.0% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,850 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth $327,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension now owns 241,278 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of ALV opened at $115.36 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $132.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 5.79%.Autoliv's revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 19,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,548,910.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,000. The trade was a 24.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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