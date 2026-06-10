Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.43 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 41,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of AptarGroup worth $65,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 231.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. This represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE ATR opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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