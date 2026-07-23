Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $72.27 Million Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539,979 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 310,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of JFrog worth $72,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,734,000 after acquiring an additional 362,654 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 187.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JFrog by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,683,153 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,590,000 after purchasing an additional 633,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,253,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,750,000 after purchasing an additional 614,383 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $1,415,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,577,237 shares in the company, valued at $431,953,855.69. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $478,837.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,755,936.02. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.76.

Read Our Latest Report on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.34 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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