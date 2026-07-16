Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $924.53 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,179,155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 255,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of Qualcomm worth $924,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $177.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.43. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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