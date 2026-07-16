Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $991.27 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,433,708 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 398,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Capital One Financial worth $991,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $242.00 target price on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.91.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $209.02 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company's 50 day moving average price is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.21. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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