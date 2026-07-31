Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,454 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 151,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.95% of Omnicell worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 21.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,082 shares of the company's stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,321 shares of the company's stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Omnicell by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,410,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,095,000 after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Omnicell

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 earnings outlook was raised. Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Neutral Sentiment: Financial flexibility improved. Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs.

Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance fell short of expectations. Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Omnicell Q2 CY2026: Beats on Revenue but Stock Drops on Weak Guidance

Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure. Recent disclosed activity showed company insiders selling shares, with no reported insider purchases over the past six months.

Omnicell Stock Down 10.4%

OMCL opened at $37.11 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $312.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In related news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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