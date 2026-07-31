Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 113,280 Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Free Report) by 150.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,412 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company's stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 406,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 342.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 469,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 1,275.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 475,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 441,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 626.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,124 shares of the company's stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 58,746 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Dianthus Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Simrat Randhawa sold 26,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $2,404,148.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $362,480. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Savitz sold 31,249 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $3,157,086.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,157,086.47. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 87,779 shares of company stock worth $7,985,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNTH stock opened at $112.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,998.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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