Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 49,384 Shares of RH $RH

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,969 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of RH worth $36,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RH alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. raised its position in RH by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RH by 7,340.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $28,092,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on RH, citing strengthening fundamentals and a multiyear profit growth outlook, which can help support investor confidence. Robert Half Wins Buy Rating on Strengthening Fundamentals and Multiyear Profit Growth Outlook

William Blair reiterated a rating on RH, citing strengthening fundamentals and a multiyear profit growth outlook, which can help support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: RH announced two leadership moves, including the promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer and the appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, suggesting continued internal investment in operations and governance. RH Announces the Promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer

RH announced two leadership moves, including the promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer and the appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, suggesting continued internal investment in operations and governance. Neutral Sentiment: RH did not release new financial results in the highlighted items, so near-term trading is likely being driven more by analyst commentary and management changes than by a fresh earnings update.

RH did not release new financial results in the highlighted items, so near-term trading is likely being driven more by analyst commentary and management changes than by a fresh earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be weighing RH’s recent softer earnings picture, including revenue down 1.7% year over year and EPS of ($1.97), even though both figures beat expectations. This can limit upside if the market focuses on margin pressure and slower growth.

RH Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:RH opened at $174.61 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The company's 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.12) by $0.15. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $171.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 3,102 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $446,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,520. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here