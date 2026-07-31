Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.70% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,640,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $167,342,000 after buying an additional 458,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,316,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $211,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 92,868 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,298,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $83,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,099,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $113,868,000 after purchasing an additional 369,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Brian T. Gladden purchased 9,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the acquisition, the director owned 61,849 shares in the company, valued at $619,726.98. This represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Mckeon purchased 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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