Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust $DHC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Free Report) by 125.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390,413 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 1,328,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $15,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 579.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 381,632 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 325,457 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 118,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,768,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $95,876,000 after purchasing an additional 205,285 shares during the period. Finally, Arini Captial Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $14,400,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.66.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 21.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $380.18 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -3.01%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company's portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

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