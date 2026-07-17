Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 143,311 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,435,347 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 143,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Arista Networks worth $667,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $43,048,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,223,652,457.36. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock valued at $519,161,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.95.

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Arista Networks Stock Down 2.2%

ANET opened at $168.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.99 and a 52 week high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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