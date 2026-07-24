Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 160,162 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,536,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 160,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $60,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 56,305,460 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $954,424,000 after purchasing an additional 744,729 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 14,260,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,728,491 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,391,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $210,041,000 after buying an additional 305,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,700,760 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,053,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $119,578,000 after acquiring an additional 101,382 shares in the last quarter.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.98. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.57.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The company's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -165.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,239,762.98. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

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Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

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