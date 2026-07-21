Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,388 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784,363 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 18,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of BorgWarner worth $96,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,961,482 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $538,996,000 after purchasing an additional 178,853 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,352 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $415,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $255,578,000 after acquiring an additional 380,942 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,446,541 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $290,481,000 after acquiring an additional 402,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,297,717 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 423,933 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph F. Fadool sold 29,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $1,951,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 405,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,325,436.84. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BorgWarner to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $81.00 target price on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. BorgWarner's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.24%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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