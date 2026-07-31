Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,082 Shares of Knowles Corporation $KN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,697 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 32,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Knowles worth $13,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 76,098 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,002 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Research raised Knowles from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on Knowles in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Knowles from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Knowles Stock Up 4.4%

Knowles stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. Knowles Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.63%.The company had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Knowles's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knowles Corporation will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $224,137.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 127,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,844.60. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $4,749,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,719 shares in the company, valued at $29,383,656.75. This represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 169,236 shares of company stock worth $5,728,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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