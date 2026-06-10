Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 97,046 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,934 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 97,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Zebra Technologies worth $68,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $234.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.85. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. This trade represents a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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