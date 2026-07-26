Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 195.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,140 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 60,994 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Vertiv were worth $23,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors raised shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Glj Research upgraded Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $343.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $290.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here