Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 105,855 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 283.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,236 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of BlackRock worth $137,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,389.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,165.00 to $1,364.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,304.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Down 1.7%

BLK opened at $1,039.14 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market cap of $161.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,030.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,041.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.09%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. BlackRock's revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackRock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackRock wasn't on the list.

While BlackRock currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here