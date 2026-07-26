Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,200 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $20,490,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,238 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,307,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,079 shares of the technology company's stock worth $284,462,000 after purchasing an additional 151,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $174.48 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $191.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.07 and a twelve month high of $241.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $837.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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