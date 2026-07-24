Bank of Nova Scotia Has $122.96 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,804 shares of the company's stock after selling 815,215 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in CocaCola were worth $122,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,734. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $81.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on CocaCola from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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