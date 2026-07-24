Bank of Nova Scotia Has $164.83 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522,666 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 1,345,458 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $164,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newmont by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Newmont by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 398.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,396 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

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Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $277,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,001,439.70. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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