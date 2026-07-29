Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 189,189 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,146,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,695,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $213,143,000 after buying an additional 754,098 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 118,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

NYSE AXTA opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Key Headlines Impacting Axalta Coating Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Axalta Coating Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Axalta reported adjusted EPS of $0.72, above the $0.65 analyst consensus and up from $0.64 a year earlier. Revenue increased 3.1% year over year to $1.35 billion, surpassing the $1.31 billion estimate. Axalta Coating Systems Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Axalta reported adjusted EPS of $0.72, above the $0.65 analyst consensus and up from $0.64 a year earlier. Revenue increased 3.1% year over year to $1.35 billion, surpassing the $1.31 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Profitability trends were encouraging. The earnings call highlighted strong EBITDA growth, while Axalta posted a 22.37% return on equity and a 7.22% net margin. The results suggest productivity and operating improvements are helping offset a mixed demand environment. Axalta Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

The earnings call highlighted strong EBITDA growth, while Axalta posted a 22.37% return on equity and a 7.22% net margin. The results suggest productivity and operating improvements are helping offset a mixed demand environment. Positive Sentiment: The results prompted a favorable market reaction. Shares advanced on the earnings release, with trading volume running above the stock’s recent average as investors responded to the earnings and revenue beats. Axalta Tops Estimates and Shares Jump on Results

Shares advanced on the earnings release, with trading volume running above the stock’s recent average as investors responded to the earnings and revenue beats. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year guidance remains broadly in line with expectations. Axalta maintained a 2026 EPS range of $2.55 to $2.70, compared with consensus of $2.59, leaving potential upside if operating momentum continues. Axalta Releases Second Quarter 2026 Results

Axalta maintained a 2026 EPS range of $2.55 to $2.70, compared with consensus of $2.59, leaving potential upside if operating momentum continues. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was slightly below consensus. Axalta forecast EPS of $0.70 for Q3 2026, versus the $0.72 analyst estimate, which could limit further gains unless the company delivers additional margin improvement. Axalta Q2 2026 Results Presentation

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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