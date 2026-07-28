Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 827,020 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Salesforce by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $3.88 per share versus the $3.13 consensus and revenue of $11.13 billion versus $11.05 billion expected. Revenue increased 13.3% year over year, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and AI-related growth strategy. Why Did Salesforce Lead Index Gainers After Its Earnings Move?

Salesforce’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $3.88 per share versus the $3.13 consensus and revenue of $11.13 billion versus $11.05 billion expected. Revenue increased 13.3% year over year, reinforcing confidence in the company’s execution and AI-related growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Salesforce, through its distribution network, a three-year Agentic Enterprise License Agreement with a potential value of $1.60 billion. The deal could expand use of Missionforce, Agentforce, Slack, MuleSoft, Tableau and Data 360 across a healthcare network serving approximately 17 million veterans, strengthening Salesforce’s government-cloud and AI-agent credentials. Salesforce’s $1.6 Billion VA AI Deal

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awarded Salesforce, through its distribution network, a three-year Agentic Enterprise License Agreement with a potential value of $1.60 billion. The deal could expand use of Missionforce, Agentforce, Slack, MuleSoft, Tableau and Data 360 across a healthcare network serving approximately 17 million veterans, strengthening Salesforce’s government-cloud and AI-agent credentials. Positive Sentiment: Salesforce participated in a broader rebound among enterprise-software stocks as investors rotated toward AI beneficiaries. The sector move provided additional momentum for CRM, alongside gains in ServiceNow and Workday. Software Rebounds on AI Rotation

Salesforce participated in a broader rebound among enterprise-software stocks as investors rotated toward AI beneficiaries. The sector move provided additional momentum for CRM, alongside gains in ServiceNow and Workday. Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while valuation-focused coverage highlights Salesforce as a potential long-term growth stock based on its recurring-revenue model, profitability and AI initiatives. Salesforce Receives Moderate Buy Rating

Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while valuation-focused coverage highlights Salesforce as a potential long-term growth stock based on its recurring-revenue model, profitability and AI initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on the quarterly earnings outlook and whether Agentforce and other AI products can translate into accelerating growth. Expectations are elevated ahead of results, making future guidance important for sustaining the rally. Salesforce’s Quarterly Earnings Preview

Investors are also focused on the quarterly earnings outlook and whether Agentforce and other AI products can translate into accelerating growth. Expectations are elevated ahead of results, making future guidance important for sustaining the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with SAP and ServiceNow emphasize Salesforce’s competitive position in agentic AI, but also underscore ongoing investor concerns about intense competition and the pace of monetization. Salesforce vs. ServiceNow

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

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Salesforce Stock Up 5.9%

CRM stock opened at $173.34 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $169.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.68. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's payout ratio is 20.37%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

See Also

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