Bank of Nova Scotia Has $80.89 Million Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,819 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.25% of Celestica worth $80,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Celestica by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Celestica by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 385.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 11.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

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Celestica Stock Down 0.1%

CLS stock opened at $335.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.84 and a 1-year high of $474.02. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $363.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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