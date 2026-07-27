Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 108,239 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) by 1,263.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,808 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of Henry Schein worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 32.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,555 shares of the company's stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,873,004 shares of the company's stock worth $211,734,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Henry Schein from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.19 per share, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC opened at $85.47 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Henry Schein's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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