Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,626 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 68,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in PTC were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $155.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.50.

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PTC Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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