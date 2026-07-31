Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 90,466 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the company's stock after selling 90,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 339,833 shares of the company's stock worth $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 290.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,083 shares of the company's stock worth $45,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,811,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,527,000 after purchasing an additional 42,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 343,573 shares of the company's stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,013 shares during the period.

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Key Floor & Decor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Floor & Decor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Floor & Decor earned $0.58 per share , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.56-$0.57. Revenue reached $1.25 billion , above the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Floor & Decor Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Floor & Decor earned , exceeding analyst estimates of approximately $0.56-$0.57. Revenue reached , above the roughly $1.23 billion consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Management raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at $2.20-$2.45 , well above the approximately $1.91 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$5.0 billion was at least in line with expectations. Floor & Decor Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Management raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at , well above the approximately $1.91 analyst consensus. Full-year revenue guidance of was at least in line with expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly revenue increased 3.0% year over year , but EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $0.58. This suggests the earnings beat was favorable, though underlying growth remains relatively measured. Floor & Decor Earnings Report

Quarterly revenue increased , but EPS was unchanged from the prior-year quarter at $0.58. This suggests the earnings beat was favorable, though underlying growth remains relatively measured. Negative Sentiment: The company indicated that demand for larger discretionary home-improvement projects remains challenging. That caution could temper investor enthusiasm despite the quarterly beat and improved earnings outlook. Floor & Decor Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm's fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Floor & Decor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $60.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

See Also

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