BankChampaign National Association Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of BankChampaign National Association's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after acquiring an additional 635,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after buying an additional 61,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 4.5%

LLY stock opened at $1,155.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,249.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,151.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,043.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is 24.58%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing expansion supports future demand. Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Lilly Boosts Diabetes and Obesity Capacity With $750 Million Deal

Lilly and Resilience are investing $750 million to expand U.S. production of diabetes and obesity medicines. The project is expected to add at least 400 jobs in West Chester, Ohio, and lift Resilience’s Ohio workforce above 1,400. Lilly says the investment is part of approximately $55 billion committed to U.S. manufacturing, helping address supply constraints and support growth. Positive Sentiment: Retatrutide reaches a late-stage clinical milestone. Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Lilly’s Retatrutide Trial Reaches Completion

Lilly completed a Phase 3 trial of retatrutide, its next-generation obesity and diabetes candidate. The completion sets up a potentially important catalyst when results are released, particularly because the drug could expand Lilly’s position in weight management and related cardiovascular markets. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analyst coverage remains broadly favorable, with brokerages assigning a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Commentators also point to Lilly’s expanding drug pipeline beyond its current weight-loss products as a longer-term growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Eli Lilly Is Acquiring AtaiBeckley for $2.8 Billion

Lilly’s planned $2.8 billion acquisition of AtaiBeckley would broaden its pipeline into psychedelic-based treatments, but the deal also introduces development and integration risk and is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank reduced its 2026 EPS forecast to $35.34 from $36.33, although the revised estimate remains above the broader consensus of $34.91. The adjustment may be weighing on sentiment while LLY trades at a premium valuation and near its 12-month high. Eli Lilly Analyst Estimate Update

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,251.00 to $1,334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,344.00 to $1,347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,283.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here