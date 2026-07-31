BankChampaign National Association Invests $2.07 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD - Free Report) TSE: RGL in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,119 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Royal Gold makes up approximately 2.1% of BankChampaign National Association's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 99.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,206 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Royal Gold by 43.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,247 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $33,478,000 after buying an additional 56,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $318.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royal Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.58. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.99 and a twelve month high of $306.25.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Gold's dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.74, for a total transaction of $243,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,213,646.68. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company's portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

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