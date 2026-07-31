BankChampaign National Association Invests $2.50 Million in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.5% of BankChampaign National Association's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullerton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fullerton Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 5,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $387.84 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $394.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.61 and a 52 week high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $14,369,743.62. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,644 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,214. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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