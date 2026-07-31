BankChampaign National Association Invests $946,000 in RTX Corporation $RTX

BankChampaign National Association bought a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its stake in RTX by 24,730.9% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in RTX by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,472,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,396,000 after buying an additional 3,070,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RTX by 1,545.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock worth $316,128,000 after buying an additional 1,618,933 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX opened at $214.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.03. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.61 and a fifty-two week high of $221.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 8.28%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.41%.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its RTX price target to $240 and maintained an Overweight rating following the company’s earnings report. The target is above the broader analyst consensus of approximately $225.81, reinforcing the bullish view on RTX’s execution and outlook. Morgan Stanley raises RTX stock price target after earnings

following the company’s earnings report. The target is above the broader analyst consensus of approximately $225.81, reinforcing the bullish view on RTX’s execution and outlook. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and earnings reaching $1.89 per share versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion, citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand and military-system orders.

RTX’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with revenue increasing 14.5% year over year to $24.71 billion and earnings reaching $1.89 per share versus the $1.66 consensus estimate. The company also raised its 2026 adjusted sales outlook to $95 billion–$96 billion, citing strong commercial aircraft maintenance demand and military-system orders. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its RTX earnings forecasts to $7.20 per share for fiscal 2026 and $7.85 for fiscal 2027. The increases align with expectations for continued growth from aircraft services, defense replenishment and RTX’s sizable backlog.

Erste Group lifted its RTX earnings forecasts to $7.20 per share for fiscal 2026 and $7.85 for fiscal 2027. The increases align with expectations for continued growth from aircraft services, defense replenishment and RTX’s sizable backlog. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to identify RTX as an attractive industrial and aerospace-defense stock amid resilient manufacturing, infrastructure investment and rising defense spending. Pratt & Whitney’s engine-and-systems strategy for the Next Generation Space Architecture could provide additional long-term program opportunities. 3 Industrial Stocks to Buy Amid Manufacturing Resilience

Analysts continue to identify RTX as an attractive industrial and aerospace-defense stock amid resilient manufacturing, infrastructure investment and rising defense spending. Pratt & Whitney’s engine-and-systems strategy for the Next Generation Space Architecture could provide additional long-term program opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: RTX declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield near 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major share-price catalyst.

RTX declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share, equivalent to $2.92 annually and a yield near 1.3%. The payout supports shareholder returns but is unlikely to be a major share-price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: RTX Vice President Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares for approximately $488,000, reducing his holdings by about 10%. The transaction is relatively small and may reflect personal financial planning, but it adds a modest negative signal after the stock’s strong run.

RTX Vice President Kevin Dasilva sold 2,250 shares for approximately $488,000, reducing his holdings by about 10%. The transaction is relatively small and may reflect personal financial planning, but it adds a modest negative signal after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: With RTX trading well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and at a high earnings multiple, valuation leaves less room for disappointment. The stock may need continued earnings beats and stronger guidance to sustain further gains.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded RTX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $488,092.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,444.61. This represents a 49.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

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