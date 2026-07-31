BankChampaign National Association Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,734 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. TechnipFMC accounts for about 1.1% of BankChampaign National Association's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $508,276,000 after buying an additional 4,938,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,468,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $502,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,960 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $751,567,000 after buying an additional 3,549,839 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $141,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,216 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FTI. Zacks Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.95. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.68 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

TechnipFMC News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TechnipFMC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 9.0% year over year to $2.76 billion, exceeding the $2.67 billion analyst consensus. Net income rose to $362.7 million, while EPS reached $0.91 versus $0.68 a year earlier and the $0.80 consensus estimate. TechnipFMC Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 9.0% year over year to $2.76 billion, exceeding the $2.67 billion analyst consensus. Net income rose to $362.7 million, while EPS reached $0.91 versus $0.68 a year earlier and the $0.80 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Revenue grew 10.8% sequentially, and profitability remained healthy, with a reported net margin of 10.62% and return on equity of 34.06%. The results reinforce momentum in the company’s oilfield-services operations. FMC Technologies Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Revenue grew 10.8% sequentially, and profitability remained healthy, with a reported net margin of 10.62% and return on equity of 34.06%. The results reinforce momentum in the company’s oilfield-services operations. Neutral Sentiment: TechnipFMC set 2026 revenue guidance at $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, implying a midpoint of approximately $10.65 billion versus the $10.6 billion consensus. While the outlook supports continued growth, it does not represent a major forecast upgrade. TechnipFMC Q2 2026 Earnings

TechnipFMC set 2026 revenue guidance at $10.4 billion to $10.9 billion, implying a midpoint of approximately $10.65 billion versus the $10.6 billion consensus. While the outlook supports continued growth, it does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 18, providing continued shareholder income. TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable September 2 to shareholders of record August 18, providing continued shareholder income. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings and revenue beats, the stock traded lower, suggesting investors may have expected a stronger guidance increase or more positive forward commentary. The reaction reflects high expectations after a substantial prior rise in the shares.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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