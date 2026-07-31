BankChampaign National Association Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

BankChampaign National Association acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.6% of BankChampaign National Association's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,880,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,443,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $404.18 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company's fifty day moving average price is $427.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.39 per share, for a total transaction of $223,170.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,560. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 28,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,027,169.99. This represents a 7.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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