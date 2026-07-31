BankChampaign National Association Purchases Shares of 6,945 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 1.6% of BankChampaign National Association's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $277.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.41 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.45 and a 12 month high of $295.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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