Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 16,460 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,440 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in eBay were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital increased their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $118.96 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

More eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop increased its eBay stake to about 6.55%-6.6%, signaling continued takeover pressure and keeping merger/acquisition speculation alive. Reuters: GameStop increases stake in eBay to more than 6%

GameStop increased its eBay stake to about 6.55%-6.6%, signaling continued takeover pressure and keeping merger/acquisition speculation alive. Positive Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein raised its price target on eBay to $100 from $95, showing analysts still see value in the stock despite the takeover noise. MarketScreener: Bernstein adjusts price target on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,444. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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