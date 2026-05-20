Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,647 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 6,425 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,433 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $339,313.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $162.71 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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