Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,220 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $16,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. IBM and OpenAI Bring Frontier AI to Cyber Defense--Helping Enterprises Keep Pace with Machine-Speed Threats

IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. IBM Stock Resists Tech Slump as J.P. Morgan Cheers Its Software Makeover

JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. Positive Sentiment: IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap.

IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release.

Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. IBM Extends Syndicated Credit Facilities, Enhancing Liquidity

IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that despite the recent rally, IBM may face limits to further near-term upside if software estimate revisions or broader tech weakness cool enthusiasm.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $262.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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