Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $10.03 Million Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,835 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in McDonald's were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McDonald's alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 2,120 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald's by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas grew its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Article title

McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales rose 3.9% in Q1 2026, helped by McValue offers and sub-$3 deals that appear to be resonating with price-sensitive customers. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Article title Article title

McDonald’s is also leaning into brand-building and product news, including a teased collaboration with Devin Booker and Nike, plus a new drink lineup rollout, which could support traffic and keep the brand culturally relevant. Positive Sentiment: UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Article title

UBS said McDonald’s is well positioned for global market-share gains, reinforcing the bull case that the company can outperform peers even in a slower consumer backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Article title Article title

Several lighter consumer and brand stories around McDonald’s, including menu trivia and customer reactions to products like the Filet-O-Fish, are mostly sentiment/engagement pieces and are unlikely to materially move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Article title

Bloomberg reported McDonald’s will miss some emissions goals due to an energy crunch, which adds ESG execution risk and could weigh on sentiment from sustainability-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast for McDonald’s, which may reinforce concerns that profit growth could be more constrained than hoped. Article title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.72, for a total transaction of $100,805.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,042.24. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total value of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,973 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

McDonald's Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:MCD opened at $280.68 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $302.45 and its 200-day moving average is $309.69. McDonald's Corporation has a 1-year low of $271.98 and a 1-year high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.43.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. McDonald's's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider McDonald's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and McDonald's wasn't on the list.

While McDonald's currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here