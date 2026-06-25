Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,748 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Oracle were worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 28.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after purchasing an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 88,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Down 4.7%

ORCL stock opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.34. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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