Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $27.23 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Tesla were worth $27,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade.

Tesla’s AI and autonomy narrative remains a long-term bull case, with Elon Musk reiterating that robotaxis could expand more broadly in the U.S. later this year and that self-driving could reshape transportation over the next decade. Positive Sentiment: Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales.

Some investors continue to view Tesla’s energy business as an underappreciated growth driver, supporting the company’s broader transition beyond EV sales. Neutral Sentiment: OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Article Title

OpenAI co-founder and former Tesla AI leader Andrej Karpathy joined Anthropic, highlighting the intensity of the AI talent war; while notable, the move is more of a signal about the broader AI race than a direct operating update for Tesla. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event.

Ongoing discussion about a potential SpaceX IPO could distract from Tesla and compete for investor capital, but this remains speculative rather than a Tesla-specific financial event. Negative Sentiment: Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Article Title

Tesla raised Model Y prices, which investors are reading as a sign that demand may be less robust than hoped and that pricing changes could weigh on volume growth. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly.

Analysts and media coverage continue to flag Tesla’s rich valuation, with some arguing the stock is vulnerable if execution on vehicles, autonomy, and margins does not improve quickly. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of Full Self-Driving lawsuits and robotaxi safety questions are adding skepticism around Tesla’s autonomy timeline and the pace of commercialization.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $404.11 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $386.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.74, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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