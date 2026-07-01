Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the company's stock after selling 212,412 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,843,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,952 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in CNH Industrial by 317.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 4,077,533 shares of the company's stock worth $44,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,766 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the company's stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company's stock worth $90,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,138 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.4%

CNH opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNH. Citigroup raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $12.25 price objective on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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