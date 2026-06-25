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Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
Seagate Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its Seagate Technology stake by 36.1% in Q1, ending with 16,187 shares valued at about $6.34 million.
  • Seagate posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $4.10 and revenue of $3.11 billion, both above analyst estimates. The company also raised its Q4 2026 guidance and continues to benefit from AI-related storage demand.
  • Several analysts remain bullish on STX, with firms like Barclays and Bank of America lifting price targets to $1,000. The stock has also seen notable insider selling and a recent dividend of $0.74 per share was announced.
  • Interested in Seagate Technology? Here are five stocks we like better.

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $23,882,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,044 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,806 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $142,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 55.7% during the third quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 50,321 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 22,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $774.22, for a total transaction of $17,410,659.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,173,004.34. This represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This represents a 32.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $991.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $801.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.30. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $136.28 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Seagate is still being highlighted as an AI data storage beneficiary, with fresh commentary suggesting the company could continue to gain from rising demand for storage tied to AI infrastructure. Seagate (STX) Gets Fresh Backing As An AI Data Storage Winner
  • Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm around AI infrastructure remains supportive for the sector after strong forecasts from Micron and Qualcomm sparked a broad rally in chip and memory stocks, reinforcing the bullish case for Seagate’s storage products. Micron and Qualcomm forecasts ignite $400 billion AI chip stock rally
  • Neutral Sentiment: Seagate has been one of the market’s biggest AI-related winners this year, and some recent articles argue the stock may still have room to run after its huge year-to-date advance. The smart money agrees that Seagate stock still has room to surge higher
  • Neutral Sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller’s AI infrastructure bets have kept attention on the broader theme, which can indirectly support investor interest in Seagate as part of the AI hardware supply chain. Stanley Druckenmiller Backs These 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks: Should You Follow?
  • Negative Sentiment: Sentiment weakened after reports that SK Hynix is slowing high-bandwidth memory expansion, which rattled the AI-chip complex and pressured Seagate along with other memory/storage names. Why Seagate (STX) Stock Is Falling Today
  • Negative Sentiment: The stock is also seeing profit-taking after its massive 2026 rally, with investors increasingly questioning whether valuations can keep up with the speed of the move higher.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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