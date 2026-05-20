Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.52 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $389.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $381.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $389.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $404.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.59. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here