Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of COF stock opened at $182.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.98 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. The trade was a 53.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock worth $9,528,159 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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