Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,843 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Tesla were worth $21,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in Tesla by 882.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $375.12 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $405.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.15, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. President Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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