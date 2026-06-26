Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,207 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,450 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $718.77 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $700.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.61. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.01 and a fifty-two week high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.Quanta Services's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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