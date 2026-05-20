Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 311.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,022 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in Humana were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Humana by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,658 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $446,911,000 after buying an additional 1,060,767 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,601 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $49,328,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,212,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $309.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $210.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $315.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $258.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $252.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $249.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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