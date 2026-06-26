Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,561 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $978,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,247,762,000 after acquiring an additional 631,484 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,667.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $278,378,000 after acquiring an additional 324,503 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3,459.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $159,184,000 after acquiring an additional 191,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,557,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts: Sign Up

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $1,141.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,143.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81. The business's 50 day moving average price is $979.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $879.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,070.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

Key United Rentals News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,195 from $1,020 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside than previously expected and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. Bank of America raises URI price target

Bank of America raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,195 from $1,020 and kept a rating, signaling more upside than previously expected and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded URI to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings prospects. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract momentum and growth investors. Zacks upgrade to Buy

Zacks upgraded URI to , citing improving earnings prospects. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract momentum and growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Several industry pieces highlighted URI as a beneficiary of construction, infrastructure, and innovation tailwinds even as tariffs, inflation, and housing weakness pressure the broader sector. Industry outlook article

Several industry pieces highlighted URI as a beneficiary of construction, infrastructure, and innovation tailwinds even as tariffs, inflation, and housing weakness pressure the broader sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on United Rentals’ long-term performance and a new acquisition, which keep the stock in the spotlight but do not appear to add a major new catalyst on their own. United Rentals' New Acquisition, Explained

Recent articles focused on United Rentals’ long-term performance and a new acquisition, which keep the stock in the spotlight but do not appear to add a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage emphasized construction trends and a broader industry outlook, suggesting URI remains closely tied to the health of the construction cycle and capital spending. Construction trends article

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Rentals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Rentals wasn't on the list.

While United Rentals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here