Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%
GE opened at $284.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $228.01 and a 12 month high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.50.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace won a U.S. Air Force contract to advance the GE426 engine for the Autonomous Collaborative Platform program, reinforcing its position in defense propulsion and highlighting new long-term growth opportunities. GE Aerospace Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract to Advance GE426 Engine for Autonomous Collaborative Platform
- Positive Sentiment: The company also disclosed progress on AI-enabled engine design, including a generative-AI tool that helped create a hypersonic ramjet concept far faster than traditional methods, which could improve development speed and competitiveness. GE Aerospace Just Did Something Amazing With AI
- Positive Sentiment: Media reports also highlighted a new 10-year Boeing 787 support deal with Japan Airlines, which should support GE Aerospace’s services revenue and deepen its installed-base monetization. GE Aerospace Expands Defense, Aviation Business With Two Major Deals
- Neutral Sentiment: The stock has also been getting attention from bullish commentary, options activity, and analyst optimism, but these are more sentiment-driven than directly fundamental. Jim Cramer on GE Aerospace: “Buy, GE Is Larry Culp”
- Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace also announced additional investment in its Pune, India manufacturing facility, signaling capacity expansion, though the near-term stock impact is less direct. GE Aerospace announces ₹100 crore investment in Pune manufacturing plant
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. President Capital reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on GE Aerospace in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE
GE Aerospace Company Profile
(Free Report
)
GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).
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